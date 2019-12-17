Youth Congress activists wave black flags at Najma

Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla at the Aluva guest house near here on Monday morning as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms. Heptulla was proceeding towards the Cochin International Airport Ltd at Nedumbassery on her way to Lakshadweep when a group of Youth Congress members shouted slogans against the Act and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. The police prevented them from moving further towards the Governor’s motorcade.

Asked about her views on the ongoing protests, Ms. Heptulla said, “There is no problem in Manipur. We are absolutely peaceful.”

The Governor said that her State government was not opposing the legislation. “Nobody is objecting. Government is not objecting. People are not objecting,” she said. Ms. Heptulla declined to comment when asked about her opinion about the Act.