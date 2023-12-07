HamberMenu
Youth Congress activists, mediapersons come under attack in Ernakulam district

December 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists allegedly assaulted Youth Congress workers who had gathered near T.B. Junction Road at Angamaly to protest against the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme on Thursday.

The incident took place a few minutes before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers reached St. Joseph’s High School ground at Angamaly around 3.30 p.m.

Visuals aired by television channels showed DYFI activists pulling out a Youth Congress flag from a protester’s pocket. A group of seven persons allegedly attacked the Youth Congress activist till police personnel came forward to his rescue. The DYFI activists reportedly tried to attack him again despite requests from the police to stop the assault.

The Angamaly police said no case had been registered yet against anyone in connection with the incident. The Youth Congress activists were shifted to safety to avert further tension, they added.

In another incident at Paravur Kavala near Aluva, DYFI activists allegedly attacked two mediapersons of ‘The Fourth’ news portal while they were recording an attack on Youth Congress activists. Reporter Vishnu Prakash and cameraperson Mahin Jaffar sustained injuries in the incident. They were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Aluva.

