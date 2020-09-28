Kochi

Youth Congress activists hold protest at toll plaza

Youth Congress activists staging a protest at the Ponnarimagalam toll plaza on Sunday.

Youth Congress activists staging a protest at the Ponnarimagalam toll plaza on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Youth Congress activists, who took out a march to the National Highways Authority’s toll plaza at Ponnarimangalam in protest against the alleged stoppage of discounted toll rates offered to residents of nearby panchayats, clashed with the police on Sunday.

Traffic was disrupted on Container Road for some time. The Mulavukad police said a case had been registered against the activists for unlawful assembly, taking out a procession without permission, and obstructing vehicles. Earlier this week, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, had denounced the NHAI’s decision to collect toll from people living in the vicinity of the plaza.

A Janakeeya Samiti (people’s conclave) too is in the forefront of the agitation against what it termed as illegal toll collection from those who had been exempted, based on a decision taken at a meeting convened by people’s representatives and then District Collector. “We too will shortly launch an agitation, since toll is being imposed on us, although the NHAI has not installed street lights on Container Road, while the construction of service roads at Mulavukad is incomplete,” said an office-bearer of the samiti.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2020 8:43:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/youth-congress-activists-hold-protest-at-toll-plaza/article32711863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story