Youth Congress activists hold protest at toll plaza

Alleged stoppage of discounted toll rates for nearby residents

Youth Congress activists, who took out a march to the National Highways Authority’s toll plaza at Ponnarimangalam in protest against the alleged stoppage of discounted toll rates offered to residents of nearby panchayats, clashed with the police on Sunday.

Traffic was disrupted on Container Road for some time. The Mulavukad police said a case had been registered against the activists for unlawful assembly, taking out a procession without permission, and obstructing vehicles. Earlier this week, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, had denounced the NHAI’s decision to collect toll from people living in the vicinity of the plaza.

A Janakeeya Samiti (people’s conclave) too is in the forefront of the agitation against what it termed as illegal toll collection from those who had been exempted, based on a decision taken at a meeting convened by people’s representatives and then District Collector. “We too will shortly launch an agitation, since toll is being imposed on us, although the NHAI has not installed street lights on Container Road, while the construction of service roads at Mulavukad is incomplete,” said an office-bearer of the samiti.