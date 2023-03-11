ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress activists dump garbage kits in front of Corporation office

March 11, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Protest organised in the wake of complaints about waste getting piled up in households, apartments, and shops’

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress activists on Saturday staged a protest against the piling up of garbage across the city by dumping garbage kits in front of the Kochi Corporation office.

The protest was organised under the leadership of Youth Congress district president Tito Antony. The garbage kits were taken from the District Congress Committee office in an autorickshaw and dumped in front of the Corporation office.

Mr. Antony said that the protest was organised in the wake of widespread complaints about waste getting piled up in households, apartments, and shops.

