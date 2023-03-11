HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress activists dump garbage kits in front of Corporation office

‘Protest organised in the wake of complaints about waste getting piled up in households, apartments, and shops’

March 11, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress activists on Saturday staged a protest against the piling up of garbage across the city by dumping garbage kits in front of the Kochi Corporation office.

The protest was organised under the leadership of Youth Congress district president Tito Antony. The garbage kits were taken from the District Congress Committee office in an autorickshaw and dumped in front of the Corporation office.

Mr. Antony said that the protest was organised in the wake of widespread complaints about waste getting piled up in households, apartments, and shops.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.