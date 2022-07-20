Youth braves odds to pursue his passion for painting

21 acrylic paintings on canvas and paper on show

One of Muhammed Nadeer’s works on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

Nothing can stop Muhammed Nadeer when he wields the brush. The 21-year-old differently abled artist has braved several odds to pursue his passion.

‘Transient Moods’, the exhibition of his paintings at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, reflects his keen interest in art. Muhammed’s 21 acrylic paintings on canvas and paper are on display at the show.

He may not be able to write perfect letters on paper. But when he wields the brush, nothing can stop him. When Muhammed puts his artworks on display, it shows how a youth redefines life’s challenges.

Muhammed received primary training in art from Silpachithra School, Pattambi. He later joined Government Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram. He is keen to do Master's in Fine Arts after finishing BFA.

The exhibition is organised by Njattuvela, a WhatsApp collective, which has supported his artistic journey. It will conclude on Friday.