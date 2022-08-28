Youth beaten to death at Nettoor

A youth was beaten to death in the early hours of Sunday in the vicinity of a hotel he was residing at Nettoor by a man, who alleged that the victim was having an extramarital affair with his wife.

The incident was reportedly caught on CCTV. The victim, Ajay Kumar, 25, of Koduthurapully, Palakkad, was allegedly beaten by Suresh Ayyappan, 32, of Pudussery, Palakkad.

Based on leads gathered during primary investigation, the police said the victim had come to Kochi on Saturday to meet Ayyapan’s wife who was working in the insurance wing of a private hospital in the city. He had worked along with the woman at a firm in Palakkad. However, the woman, who was staying at a hostel here, said he came from Palakkad to return the money that he borrowed.

Ayyapan had reportedly warned the victim earlier this year against meeting his wife.