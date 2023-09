September 09, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A 29-year-old man was arrested with 1.71 grams of MDMA in a joint operation by the Kochi City Yodhavu squad and the Kalamassery police on Friday. The arrested is Amal George Shenson of South Chittoor. He was nabbed from a hotel at Edappally following a tip-off that drug sale was on there.