Youth arrested with ganja

The District Finti-niarcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of the city police and the Thrikkakara police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of selling ganja to college students and youngsters in the city.

He was nabbed from Padamugal near Kakkanad.

The arrested is Ashgar Ashraf, 22, of Erumeli in Kottayam. The police also recovered 800 grams of ganja from him. He used to sell ganja in packets of ₹500.

Ashraf, who has been living in the city for a year, is attending a course at a reputed institution.

He reportedly confessed to the police that he used to source ganja from Tamil Nadu. DANSAF has been keeping a close watch at Padamugal and nearby areas following information that ganja use was rampant there.

