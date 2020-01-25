Youth arrested with ganja

The District Finti-niarcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) of the city police and the Thrikkakara police on Friday arrested a youth on the charge of selling ganja to college students and youngsters in the city.
He was nabbed from Padamugal near Kakkanad.
The arrested is Ashgar Ashraf, 22, of Erumeli in Kottayam. The police also recovered 800 grams of ganja from him. He used to sell ganja in packets of ₹500.
Ashraf, who has been living in the city for a year, is attending a course at a reputed institution.
He reportedly confessed to the police that he used to source ganja from Tamil Nadu. DANSAF has been keeping a close watch at Padamugal and nearby areas following information that ganja use was rampant there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.