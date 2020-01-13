Youth arrested with ganja

The Anti-Narcotic Squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a youth who was carrying 1.63 kg ganja worth ₹80,000 in a backpack at the Ernakulam Town railway station on Sunday.

He was identified as Anas H., 20, of Poochakkal, Alappuzha. The contraband was being transported by train from Coimbatore for sale in cities in Kerala. The arrest was made by a team led by S. Shaji, Assistant Sub Inspector, RPF.

The RPF has strengthened security measures in trains and railway stations in view of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, sources said.