Youth arrested with brown sugar, ganja

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad on Friday arrested a person allegedly with 8.72 grams of brown sugar and 40 grams of ganja.

The arrested is Mushtaq Ali Sheikh, 25, of Nadia district in West Bengal. The accused reportedly used to sell the contraband only to Bengal natives who he gauged by their proficiency in Bengali.

The Excise sleuths trapped him masquerading as clients with the help of a Bengali speaking person and arrested him on his arrival at Chengamanad.

According to officials, Mushtaq used to sell a small satchel of brown sugar at ₹1,000 and ganja at ₹500. He reportedly made a living from the sale of drugs brought from his home State by mingling with the migrant community here.

The Excise claimed that the accused had admitted to selling brown sugar through middlemen. A team led by Inspector S. Sreeraj, Preventive Officer Siji Paul, and civil excise officers M.M. Arun Kumar, P.X. Ruben, and N. Sidhartha Kumar made the arrest.