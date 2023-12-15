ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested under KAAPA

December 15, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused in several cases, including attempt to murder, was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) by the Ernakulam Rural police on Friday.

The arrested is Jerin Samson, 24, of Kodanad. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh issued order for his arrest on the basis of a report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused has several cases, including for attempt to murder, grievous hurt, abduction, theft, and violation of orders issued under KAAPA at Kodanad and Kalady police stations. He was externed from the rural police limits for six months in April. However, he violated the order and allegedly abducted a man near Rajagiri Hospital and assaulted. The victim was also allegedly robbed of his mobile phone and wallet, besides being forced to transfer ₹1 lakh through UPI and forceful withdrawals using ATM card, the police said.

