ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested under KAAPA

September 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

So far, 87 persons have been arrested and 62 externed

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of being a habitual offender was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Ajith Babu, 24, of Puthuvype was arrested during the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt by the Rural police against anti-social elements. He was shifted to the Viyyur Central Jail.

The accused has cases including attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation, and damage to public property, besides those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 87 persons have been arrested and 62 externed as part of the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US