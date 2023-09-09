Youth arrested under KAAPA

September 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of being a habitual offender was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Ajith Babu, 24, of Puthuvype was arrested during the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt by the Rural police against anti-social elements. He was shifted to the Viyyur Central Jail.

The accused has cases including attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation, and damage to public property, besides those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

So far, 87 persons have been arrested and 62 externed as part of the operation.