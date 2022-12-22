Youth arrested on charge of sexually abusing minor girl

December 22, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva police arrested a man on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl by promising to marry her.

According to the police, Sreehari, 22, met the victim over social media before gradually striking up a sexual relation. He was already married and had been arrested in another case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2019.

Sreehari’s two-wheeler and the mobile phone used for chatting were taken into custody. He was taken to the crime scene for collecting evidence.

A team led by Inspector T. Anilkumar made the arrest.

Arrested under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police arrested a habitual offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Sarath aka Poli Sarath, 22, of Kuzhupilly was arrested during the ongoing drive, Operation Dark Hunt, against miscreants based on a report from District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. He was sent to the Viyyur Central Jail. He has around 10 cases for murder, attempt to murder, theft, and drug peddling at Munambam, Njarakkal and Ernakulam North stations in the past three years.

A team led by Dy.SP M.K. Murali and comprising Munambam Inspector A.L Yesudas, Sub Inspector V.K. Sasikumar, assistant sub inspector M.S. Shan, and civil police officers V.B. Gireesh and Leneesh made the arrest.

