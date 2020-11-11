Youth arrested on charge of robbery

Kochi

11 November 2020 01:34 IST

The North police arrested the key member of a gang that roamed around in a car in the city and allegedly waylaid and robbed people of their money and mobile phones during nights. The arrested was identified as Maheendran, 22, of Udaya colony in Gandhi Nagar. He was the prime accused in robbing a youth from Kannur of his money and mobile phone in the early morning hours of Monday.

The victim was resting at the waiting shed before the Kaloor bus stand after having come to attend an interview for a job offer abroad at Kalamasserry later in the day when he was targeted by the gang. When he declined the gang’s demand to part with his money and valuables, they allegedly robbed him of ₹1,000 and his mobile phone.

Based on his complaint, the police launched a probe and secured CCTV footage revealing the car in which the gang allegedly moved around. The victim in his statement had identified the accused as a long-maned man and the police probe centred around history-sheeters with similar looks led to the arrest.

A team led by North Station House Officer Sibi Tom, Sub Inspector V.B. Anas, Assistant Sub Inspector Vinod Krishna and civil police officers Rajesh and Vasan made the arrest.