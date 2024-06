The Perumbavur police on June 20 (Thursday) arrested a youth who broke into a house at Onnammile during midnight of June 18, threatened a woman, and escaped with ₹3,200.

Abin Tomy, 24, was nabbed from Nellikuzhy. He had many pending assault and theft cases, including one where he and his gang robbed a person of ₹1 lakh and a Toyota Innova.