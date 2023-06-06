ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested on charge of killing elderly man

June 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his stepson in Muvattupuzha last Saturday.

The victim was identified as Bhaskaran, 80, of Muvattupuzha. His stepson Benoy, 35, was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

The two reportedly had an argument at the end of which Benoy allegedly assaulted Bhaskaran. In the ensuing post-mortem at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, the victim was found to have an injury to his head and fractured ribs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the incident, Bhaskaran, his wife, and Benoy were at home. People in the neighbourhood who came in hearing the melee rushed the victim to hospital.

Benoy had cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against him at the Muvattupuzha police station. He was also accused in a case registered recently for knocking down a pregnant woman while riding a vehicle and then speeding away.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US