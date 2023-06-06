Youth arrested on charge of killing elderly man

June 06, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his stepson in Muvattupuzha last Saturday.

The victim was identified as Bhaskaran, 80, of Muvattupuzha. His stepson Benoy, 35, was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police.

The two reportedly had an argument at the end of which Benoy allegedly assaulted Bhaskaran. In the ensuing post-mortem at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, the victim was found to have an injury to his head and fractured ribs.

At the time of the incident, Bhaskaran, his wife, and Benoy were at home. People in the neighbourhood who came in hearing the melee rushed the victim to hospital.

Benoy had cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against him at the Muvattupuzha police station. He was also accused in a case registered recently for knocking down a pregnant woman while riding a vehicle and then speeding away.