Youth arrested on charge of forging prescription

The North police have arrested a person on the charge of forging prescriptions of a psychiatrist to buy drugs for unauthorised sale.

The arrested is Antony Nikhil, 25, of Vaduthala.

According to the police, he used to forge the prescriptions of a noted psychiatrist to secure drugs, including nitrazepam tablets, from medical stores and hospitals.

A case was registered following an incident last Tuesday when the accused turned up with a forged prescription at the pharmacy of a major hospital in the city. However, the pharmacy staff turned suspicious and alerted the police.

According to the police, Antony had bought drugs using similarly forged prescriptions from numerous medical shops. Nitrazepam, a prescription drug prescribed for relief from anxiety and insomnia among other ailments, is much in demand among youngsters addicted to substance abuse.

A team led by North Sub Inspector V.B. Anas made the arrest. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 6:17:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/youth-arrested-on-charge-of-forging-prescription/article28160677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

