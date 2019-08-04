Youth arrested on charge of duping job aspirants

The Ernakulam North police on Saturday arrested a person on the charge of cheating job aspirants collectively to the tune of ₹12 lakh by offering them fake offers abroad.

The arrested is Antony Felix, 33, of Poonkavu in Alappuzha. The accused had been running a firm by the name Skyline Travels and Job Consultancy on SRM Road here.

His arrest was made on a case of alleged cheating of one Firoz of Kadakkal in Kollam to the tune of ₹2 lakh by promising him a job as health nurse at Doha International School. The petitioner had found the office of the accused locked after he failed to land the job eight months after paying money. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the North police.

Meanwhile, Felix closed down his office on SRM Road and opened another one in the name of a new company at Palarivattom.

He had also allegedly cheated a resident and his wife from Parippally in Kollam of ₹5 lakh by offering them jobs at MES Indian School and admission for their children in the same school.

Felix, who had gone into hiding in the wake of the police inquiry, was tracked down with the help of the Kochi city cyber cell and taken into custody from Kannur.

A team comprising North Inspector Siby Tom, Sub Inspector Jabbar, assistant sub inspector Denny, and civil police officer Febin made the arrest. He was produced in court and remanded. The police will seek his custody for further investigations.