Youth arrested for death of minor girl

August 10, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Kalamassery police on Wednesday in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl.

The arrested is Febin aka Niranjan, 20, of Kalamassery. The victim was found hanging in the bedroom of her house at Kalamassery on the night of July 12.

During the course of the probe, the police learned from the victim’s friends that she had been harassed by the accused by constantly professing his love. He had even allegedly threatened that he would not allow her to live in peace if she did not reciprocate.

The accused had allegedly made it a habit to spread baseless stories about the victim since she declined to comply. The victim had reportedly told her family about the matter. Her family had since then taken it up with the family of the accused and settled the matter.

Though there were no issues for a few days, the accused allegedly resumed his antics thereafter. On the day she was found dead, the accused allegedly stopped her while she was on her way back from school, insulted her in front of her friends, and even threatened her. The resultant mental trauma led her to take the extreme step, the police said.

The accused who had gone into hiding since then was nabbed by a special squad led by the Kalamassery Inspector. He was picked up from a premium hotel at Kundannoor on Tuesday night. He had since been remanded by the court.

