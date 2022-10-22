Youth accused of sexually abusing minor girl arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth accused of sexually abusing a minor girl, and had gone into hiding even as the trial was under way, was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police.

Subin, 28, of Irapuram, was nabbed by the Thadiyittaparambu police. He was accused of allegedly abducting the victim on the pretext of marriage and sexually abusing her. The case was registered in 2018, and subsequently, he was charged with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police wrapped up the investigation and filed the chargesheet at the Perumbavoor fast-track court in time. The trial was over, and the verdict was being awaited when the accused had absconded.

Special squad

Subsequently, a special squad was constituted to track him. He was eventually nabbed from a forest region at Kalloorkkunnu, nearly 12 km from Sulthan Bathery. He was living with his wife in a pig farm there with a fake identity. It has emerged that he had stayed in a tribal colony in Idukki as well.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuj Palival supervised the operation. A team led by Thadiyittaparambu Station House Officer V.M. Curzon, senior civil police officers A.R. Jayan and C.M. Karim, and civil police officer Bobby Elias made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.