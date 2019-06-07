Youngsters who are no longer outsiders

Almost all youngsters who made a beeline for being felicitated for their good grades in the SSLC exam at the Aluva town hall on Thursday had one thing in common other than their academic performance — despite born in other States, they all speak Malayalam fluently.

Speaking to them on the sidelines of the inauguration of the third phase of Roshni, a project aimed at the educational development of migrant children in the district, it emerged that it was not just the language they had fallen in love with, but the place itself, to the point that they now call it their home.

Muhammed Dilshad, who hogged the limelight recently for bagging A Plus in all subjects, has little memories of his original home in Bihar. But he hardly regrets it.

Asked what he loves about Kerala, the youngster simply summed up in a word: “everything”. Having joined computer science course at Edappally High School, Dilshad has him dreams fluttering high.

Ambition was not in short supply among his peers either. Dharaksha Praveen managed to get A Plus in five subjects including both Malayalam papers. The question how she excelled in Malayalam was met with a shrug teetering on disdain as if it was an insult to her.

“I want to become a fashion designer,” said the youngster who is originally from Bihar.

Meenakshi, who migrated from Rajasthan six years ago, has set her eyes on Biomaths having cleared SSLC with A Plus in Information Technology and Hindi.

Though separated by two years, siblings Aryan Gupta and Aditya Gupta cleared SSLC together. “When we migrated here from Delhi 15 years ago, I was made to do kindergarten again, which meant both of us ended up clearing Standard 10 together,” pat came the explanation from elder sibling Aryan as if he was determined to avoid any imaginary stain on his academic calibre. After all, he had won A Plus in all subjects except Maths. While he wants to join the Indian Railways, his younger sibling wants to do commerce and set up own business.

Deepak Singh from Rajasthan has been here for the last 14 years and now dreams of becoming an accountant having cleared SSLC with A Plus in Information Technology.