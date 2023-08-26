ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters to be encouraged to take up farming

August 26, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

It was a day out on Saturday for young farmers who visited the stalls of the agri festival at Kalamassery as part of the Krishikkoppam Kalamassery campaign.

Minister of industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve joined the young farmers and took them around introducing the products and agricultural methods. Sister Sherly Paul from St. Mary’s UP School, Nature Club, Alappuzha, coordinator P.M. Subair, and Krishikkoppam Kalamassery coordinator Vijayan Palliyakkal were part of the team that took the young farmers around the venue, said a release here.

The programme was organised as part of efforts to encourage young people to take up agricultural activities. State award winning student farmer Roshan Paul shared his experience on his farm with the visiting young farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He told the enthusiastic youngsters that it was possible to take forward farming activities along with scholastic pursuits. Roshan Paul is in the third year of his graduation programme. He is engaged in a spectrum of farming activities from vegetables and fruits to rearing chicken, quails, ducks, and cows.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US