Youngsters to be encouraged to take up farming

August 26, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

It was a day out on Saturday for young farmers who visited the stalls of the agri festival at Kalamassery as part of the Krishikkoppam Kalamassery campaign.

Minister of industries, Law and Coir P. Rajeeve joined the young farmers and took them around introducing the products and agricultural methods. Sister Sherly Paul from St. Mary’s UP School, Nature Club, Alappuzha, coordinator P.M. Subair, and Krishikkoppam Kalamassery coordinator Vijayan Palliyakkal were part of the team that took the young farmers around the venue, said a release here.

The programme was organised as part of efforts to encourage young people to take up agricultural activities. State award winning student farmer Roshan Paul shared his experience on his farm with the visiting young farmers.

He told the enthusiastic youngsters that it was possible to take forward farming activities along with scholastic pursuits. Roshan Paul is in the third year of his graduation programme. He is engaged in a spectrum of farming activities from vegetables and fruits to rearing chicken, quails, ducks, and cows.

