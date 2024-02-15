Youngsters to accompany HKS members for door-to-door waste collection in Thrikkakara

February 15, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) visiting households in select wards in Thrikkakara municipality this Sunday will be accompanied by youngsters drawn from various walks of life as part of the campaign #YouthMeetsHarithakarmasena.

The day-long State-wide campaign is aimed at making youngsters stakeholders in the Malinya Muktha Navakeralam for making Kerala garbage-free by the end of the financial year. Around 100 young volunteers from schools, colleges and youth clubs are expected to participate in the campaign.

They will assemble in the local body concerned and then accompany HKS members during their household visits to collect non-biodegradable waste. “The idea is to familiarise them with the activities of the HKS and drive home the significance of that work, including the segregation of waste, thus making them enthusiastic participants in the larger waste management process. They are likely to cover 50 to 60 households during the day-long campaign. They will also visit a material collection facility to get a feel of its functioning,” said S. Ranjini, district coordinator of Navakerala Mission.

The campaign #YouthMeetsHarithakarmasena will be hosted by the Suchitwa Mission with the HKS, Kudumbashree Mission, Local Self-Government department, and other agencies.

The larger campaign involving young volunteers is also expected to encourage families who are now staying outside the ambit of the HKS service to embrace it. It may also throw light on problems faced by HKS members during the course of their work.

“The campaign aims at making the participating young volunteers long-term stakeholders in waste management and a support group for the HKS in their respective local bodies. They can also become active participants along with the HKS members,” said Ms. Ranjini.

The district has a network of 3,926 HKS volunteers who earn a livelihood from the user fee for waste collection. Out of the fee, 10% goes into the consolidated account of the HKS and the rest is divided among the volunteers. Each ward is assigned two HKS volunteers.