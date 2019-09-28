Youngsters sweat it out at hacking contest

Ritwik, a youngster from Pune, had a rather challenging task of cracking a satellite communication between “potential terrorist groups”.

And, the clock was ticking over, leaving him with less than 24 hours to fulfill the task. Only the task was part of a hacking contest held as part of COCON, the annual cyber security and hacking conference here.

Ritwik was among the 120 youngsters split into 60 teams who spent a sleepless night cracking the tough challenges assigned to them as part of the hacking contest. The contest, which started at 10 a.m., will draw to a close on Saturday at 12.30 p.m.

“We have given them 14 different tasks with multiple inbuilt tasks to assess their hacking prowess. They will have to secure all the 14 bases and mark their superiority by placing flags in the respective check boxes while also fending off the challenge to capture those bases by their rivals. The task will need them to deploy a mix of offence and defence,” said Rejah Rehim of appfabs, a security solution firm, which has been running the contest for Cyberdome.

The tasks assigned challenged the knowledge of contestants on diverse platforms, including Android and web-based applications. The degree of challenge varied from relatively easy tasks to really tough ones.

The team that completes the tasks in the shortest possible time and lands maximum points will be declared the winner. It will get a prize money of ₹1 lakh.

IoT Village

Bang opposite the hacking challenge was an Internet of Things Village, exhibiting the shocking current day reality of how breaching relatively small devices connected via bluetooth or WiFi could endanger the security of bigger devices, posing even graver risks.

“Hackers can literally take over the devices with their owners having no clue about them. Just one vulnerable device in a network of otherwise fully secured devices can leave the entire network porous. One breach is enough to intrude into an entire network,” said Jiggyasu Sharma, a Bengaluru-based cyber security expert who assists law enforcement agencies in ethical hacking.

Driving home the magnitude of modern-day vulnerabilities, Manoj Abraham, ADGP and nodal officer of Cyberdome, said a car could be broken into by hacking into its remote control without physically getting its possession.