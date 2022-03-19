Youngsters in the throes of a fast-spreading drug menace

What is alarming is that youngsters are as much victims as they are perpetrators

Balancing between postgraduation and a night job was something a girl in her early 20s in the city found hard to strike.

So, when a drug peddler in the garb of food delivery boy befriended her and convinced her that using MDMA, a recreational drug, would help her, she fell for it. Before long, she got addicted and a concerned friend had to alert the excise.

“She was obstinate and not willing to cooperate. We had her counselled and got her to place an order with the food delivery boy. He turned up unfailingly and was arrested,” says an Excise officer.

Whatever be the reason, there seems to be plenty touted around by crooks from better focus to better sex and youngsters are increasingly being lured into the vortex of drugs as reflected in the almost daily seizures in Kerala’s commercial capital.

One particular figure is equally or more alarming showing how youngsters are as much victims as they are perpetrators. Among the 237 booked in 209 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act between January 2021 and February 2022, as many as 230 are in the 18-22 age group, while seven were minors.

“We have also noticed an increasing presence of women among the accused. That their presence may help evade intense checking could be one reason,” says P.V. Aleyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

While the seizure of cannabis continues unabated, premium synthetic drugs are fast catching up with MDMA, a derivative of amphetamine made up of a cocktail of chemicals, seemingly the most popular. In just over a year, 3.25 kg of MDMA have been seized by the excise alone. LSD stamps are not far behind, with the seizure of 31 LSD stamps hidden in two parcels from abroad on Wednesday being the latest catch.

“Till about two years ago, psychotropic drugs like nitrazepam, prescribed for insomnia and anxiety, were mostly abused. When medical shops restricted their sale strictly against prescriptions, youth probably started turning to synthetic drugs . That just half-a-gram of MDMA can be a stronger intoxicant for longer hours and that it is convenient to carry and hide unlike ganja are definite attractions,” says N.D. Tomy, a member of the excise city metro shadow team.

While Goa and Bengaluru continue to be hubs for synthetic drugs, the changed demand and supply equations mean that cheaper adulterated stuff have started to enter the market.

The onset of the pandemic seems to have only accentuated the menace, as enforcement took a hit even as the movement of drugs continued unabated concealed in cargo vehicles even during the lockdown.

“Notwithstanding the increasing popularity of synthetic drugs, ganja continues to be the starting point for youngsters who often get introduced to it under peer pressure or through affairs. Addiction then turns them into drug peddlers. The most depressing fact is that even the tell-tale signs of drug abuse in youngsters either go unnoticed or ignored by parents,” says Shijo Antony, a counsellor with Vimukthi, the de-addiction programme of the Excise department.

Children from broken families remain highly prone to drugs is a matter of concern. Recently, a 17-year-old girl was brought before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) by her single father. As she kept going out in the night and return drugged during late hours, he had to report the matter to the police.

“There is a definite void in the lives of children from broken families. Some of them turn violent, while some others fall for drugs. And the rackets seem to have the uncanny ability to trace the most vulnerable. Parents go in search for their own pleasures with little concern for their children, eroding the institution of family,” says Bitty Joseph, CWC Chairperson, Ernakulam.

Interestingly, alcohol seems to be of little interest to the new generation. When counselled, a youngster simply reeled off the disadvantages of consuming it - the smell makes it easily identifiable drawing flak from family, good brands cost a fortune, and driving under its influence can land one in trouble.

Meanwhile, the average age at which youngsters are introduced to drugs keeps falling. “They now seem to start as young as 14 or 15 years, while extensive users are mostly in the 20-22 age group,” says Tobin Chacko, centre-in-charge and counsellor at Outreach and Drop-In Centre (ODIC), a community-based facility for drug users under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

With campuses fast turning into hunting grounds for drug rackets, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has tied up with the Excise department to fight the menace, especially in the wake of the arrest of a final year B.Tech student with LSD stamps.

“We were already conducting anti-drug campaigns on the campus. But they have been found inadequate, and hence, we are planning to conduct awareness programmes separately for departments by Vimukthi with the participation of parents. We are also about to appoint a permanent counsellor at our counselling centre,” says K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, Cusat.