Youngsters from poor background given placements

December 14, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 200 youngsters from underprivileged background in the State were imparted skill training in the petrochemicals sector and placed in various plastics and allied industries as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Kochi, in association with Petronet LNG Limited.

The valedictory function of the skill training programme, ‘Naipunyam’, was held at CIPET, Kochi, on Wednesday. District Collector Renu Raj, who was the chief guest, distributed course completion certificates and offer letters to the beneficiaries.

Ms. Raj emphasised the importance of skill enhancement of educated youth for better employability. K.A. Rajesh, joint director and head, CIPET, Kochi, welcomed the dignitaries. Yogananda Reddy, vice president and plant head, Petronet LNG Limited, Kochi, delivered the keynote address.

