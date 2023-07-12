Youngsters consuming alcohol in public sent out of hotel in Kochi; three held for attacking owner

July 12, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Pandemonium prevailed at a hotel near Edappally on Tuesday night after a bunch of youngsters who were vacated after found consuming alcohol in public returned with a gang to assault the hotel owner and employees, besides damaging food and hotel property.

The Thrikkakara police have registered a case arraigning the eight accused of whom three were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The chain of incidents started when the first four turned up at hotel Taal Kitchen at Marottichuvadu near Edappally on Tuesday around 10 p.m. They were seated in the family room and allegedly started drinking publicly, which was questioned by hotel employees.

Following this, they left the hotel only to return with their accomplices around 10.30 p.m. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police, the gang barged into the hotel and assaulted the owner and the employees before damaging hotel property. One of the victims ended up with a fractured finger.

They also put soil and stones on the food prepared for sale. The accused inflicted damage worth around ₹90,000 during the melee that lasted for almost 30 minutes. CCTV images from the hotel had been circulating on social media since then.

It is learnt that a couple of girls were present when the first incident occurred. Reportedly, ganja was also recovered from the accused.

“There were no girls in the list of accused. One of the accused is a polytechnic student. They have been slapped with non-bailable charges,” said Thrikkakara police sources.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting). and Section 5 of the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private property Act.