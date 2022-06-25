Youngsters arrested with stolen motorcycle in Kochi

The Cheranalloor police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charge of motorcycle theft.

The arrested are Anro Joseph, 27, of Pallikkara and Arun Suresh, 29, of Varappuzha. They were accused of stealing a motorcycle from near the Cheranalloor signal junction in the early hours of June 18.

When nabbed, they were roaming around on the stolen vehicle, which was modified and fixed with a fake number plate, the police said. Another vehicle stolen from Aikkaranadu was also recovered from the accused. They were produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Cheranalloor Station House Officer Vipin Kumar K.G., Sub Inspector Eldho A.K., Assistant Sub Inspector Vijayakumar, senior civil police officers Muhammed Nazir, Sigosh, and Aneesh, and civil police officers Vishal, Nithin, John, and Anoop made the arrest.

Sexual abuse

The Chengamanad police on Saturday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing school girls. Gafoor, 35, of Palluruthy is accused of hiding in the toilet of a school and abusing unsuspecting girls. When students raised an alarm, he fled on a motorcycle.

A special team had been formed to probe the case. He was also an accused in a case registered by the Aroor police for abusing a seven-year-old girl.

A team comprising Chengamanad Station House Officer S.M. Pradeep Kumar, Sub Inspectors P.J. Kuriakose, S. Shefin, and V.L. Anand, Assistant Sub Inspector Sinumon, and civil police officers Linson Paulose, Shibu Ayyappan, Krishnaraj, and K.P. Sebastian made the arrest.