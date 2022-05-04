Youngsters arrested with MDMA, ganja

The Kalady police on Wednesday arrested three youngsters allegedly with ganja and synthetic drugs.

The arrested were identified as Soofiyan, 22, of Chowara, Ajmal Ali, 22, of Perumbavoor, and Ajnus, 27, of Sreemoolanagaram.

A special vehicle checking conducted near Marambilly Bridge on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik led to the seizure of 8.60 kg of ganja and 11.20 grams of MDMA crystals from a car.

The police said that the contraband was meant for sale among youngsters. In the last one year, the rural police have seized 2.50 kg of MDMA.

A team led by IPS trainee Arun K. Pavithran, inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors K. Satheesh Kumar, T.B. Vipin, and Jose Mathew, assistant sub inspector Joshy Thomas, senior civil police officer Ignatius Joseph, and civil police officers Shijo Paul and Rafeeque made the arrests.

The Ernakulam Central police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charge of vehicle theft.

The arrested were identified as Sanal Saji, 21, of Koruthodu and Vishnu Gopi, 21, of Mundakkayam. They were nabbed while roaming around on a stolen motorcycle during a routine vehicle inspection.

The motorcycle was found parked near Menaka Junction without its rear number plate. Finding this suspicious, the police team that spotted it waited for the owner to return to fetch the vehicle. When they turned up, the police questioned them and it soon emerged that even the front number plate was a fake one and that the vehicle was stolen from Mundakkayam on April 27.

Later, during detailed interrogation, they reportedly admitted to stealing more motorcycles. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.