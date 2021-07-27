Youngster stabbed to death

KOCHI

27 July 2021 01:09 IST

A youngster was fatally stabbed allegedly by a five-member gang who barged into his home at Perumbilly near Mulanthuruthy on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Joji, 22. The assailants were armed and came by two motorcycles, the police said.

A heated argument ensued at the end of which the victim was dragged out and stabbed in the courtyard of his house, inflicting grave injuries to his neck and chest. The police said both the parties had a history.

The victim’s father too sustained injuries while trying to stop the assailants from attacking his son.

They fled soon after the attack and left behind a dagger and a motorcycle. The Mulanthuruthy police who rushed to the scene took the father-son duo to a hospital, but the son succumbed to his wounds.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe.