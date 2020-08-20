Youngster stabbed by four-member gang

A youngster was allegedly stabbed by a four-member gang at Pathalam Junction near Eloor on Wednesday around 7.30 p.m.
The victim, Prasanth, 24, of Pathalam, remains admitted at Specialist Hospital with deep, though not very critical, injuries to his thigh.
According to the Eloor police, the victim was engaged in a chat at Pathalam Junction when the assailants on two motorcycles rushed in and attacked him.
“Three of them pinned him down while the remaining one stabbed him with a knife. They then fled the scene, leaving the bleeding victim on the road,” the police said.
Hunt on
The attack is suspected to have been triggered by animosity between the victim and the assailants. A police hunt is on to track down all the four accused.
Case registered
The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
