Youngster stabbed as students clash at college in Kochi

A youngster was allegedly left stabbed in a skirmish between two senior and junior students of Bhavans Arts and Commerce College, Kakkanad, on Thursday.

The Infopark police arrested Abhimanyu, 20, of Nettoor, in connection with the incident. He is accused of stabbing Sathya, 20, of Cheranalloor with a paper cutting blade in his abdomen. Though the blade was also swung at his jugular, Sathya was able to block the potentially fatal move, getting his hand injured in the process, the police said.

Enmity had prevailed between students after Sathya’s friend was allegedly assaulted by Abhimanyu and his friends.

Sathya and his friends had met the rival group at a hotel near the Infopark expressway to settle the issue. However, the discussion ended up in a melee, and Sathya was allegedly attacked.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.