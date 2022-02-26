Youngster seeks CM’s intervention to save river

Nine-year-old shares concern over indiscriminate dumping of waste into Kaniyampuzha river in Ernakulam

As adults acted recklessly and desecrated nature, which she was so much in love with, Anlina Aju had to show maturity way beyond her nine years.

The Standard 4 student at Kochi Naval Children’s School wrote to the Chief Minister sharing her concern over indiscriminate dumping of waste into the Kaniyampuzha river.

Anlina used to love her walk to school along the shores of Kaniyampuzha in Eloor watching butterflies, birds, and cranes. She turned even more enthusiastic, as her grandfather gifted her with a camera. Soon, she started capturing the sights on the way.

But Anlina was shocked to find the beautiful Kaniyampuzha river and its shore blighted with plastic and abattoir waste when she resumed her routine after schools reopened. She captured the sight of a discoloured river and dead fish on its surface and wrote to the Chief Minister with images of the past and present state of the river and its surroundings attached.

Anlina said she was raising the issue through a letter in view of the COVID-19 scare and sought permission to meet the Chief Minister personally to discuss the matter.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister treated her letter with all seriousness and forwarded it to the District Collector and the Chief Minister’s District Complaint Redressal Cell for appropriate action.

District Collector Jaffar Malik visited Anlina at her home in Eloor. She showed the pictures to the Collector and explained the issue. The Collector entrusted the Irrigation department and the Thripunithura Municipal Secretary to identify spots of illegal waste dumping and submit a report.

Mr. Malik said Anlina was setting an example and promised a campaign involving school and college students, with the municipality, public, and residents’ associations also to be roped in. He added that similar campaigns would be held across the district.

The Collector also felicitated Anlina, who had won the State government’s Ujjwala Balyam Puraskaram in 2020.