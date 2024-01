January 29, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

A youngster was killed after his four-wheeler went out of control and rammed a truck on Thodupuzha-Muvattupuzha road on Monday around 1.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Joseph Faise, 21, of Thodupuzha. He was heading to Muvattupuzha. The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Though he was rushed to hospital by fire and rescue services personnel, he succumbed to his injuries shortly. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

