Youngster killed in road accident

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 06, 2022 23:01 IST

A youth was killed after his motorcycle hit a speeding bus at Choorakkadu near Thripunithura on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anvin, 21, of Vezhaparabmbu near Mulanthuruthy. A student of Logistics and Supply Management Institute, Anvin was on his way to attend class after Pooja holidays. In the impact of the collision, he was hurled off the two-wheeler and hit an electric post. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

