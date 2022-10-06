Youngster killed in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth was killed after his motorcycle hit a speeding bus at Choorakkadu near Thripunithura on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anvin, 21, of Vezhaparabmbu near Mulanthuruthy. A student of Logistics and Supply Management Institute, Anvin was on his way to attend class after Pooja holidays. In the impact of the collision, he was hurled off the two-wheeler and hit an electric post. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries.