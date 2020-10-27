Kochi

Youngster killed in road accident

A motorcycle-borne youngster was fatally knocked down by a pickup van at Cusat Junction on Tuesday around 1.30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Muhammed Shibili, 21, of Palakkad. According to the police, he met with the accident while riding in the direction of Ernakulam from Aluva. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly.

