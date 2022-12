December 10, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A youngster was fatally knocked down by a speeding truck in Thrikkakara on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Bony. M. Varghese, 23, of North Kalamassery. The accident occurred along the Seaport-Airport Road between Sunrise Hospital and Bharata Mata College. Police said the rashly driven truck knocked down the youngster’s motorcycle and ran over him. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.