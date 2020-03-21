Youngster killed in bike accident

A youngster died after his motorcycle rammed the rear of a lorry parked along the road in front of Pius X Church at Perumballor near Muvattupuzha on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Dijo Joshy, 27, a resident of Arakuzha near Muvattupuzha. The victim was headed in the direction of Muvattupuzha when the tragedy happened. According to the police, he probably didn’t see the parked lorry and was thrown off the motorcycle in the impact of the collision.
Local residents, alerted by the noise, rushed to the scene and informed the police who shifted him to a nearby hospital. However, he died of his injuries shortly thereafter.
The police have registered a case and are looking into the CCTV footage in the area as part of the probe.
