Youngster killed in accident

Kochi

06 January 2021 01:16 IST

A youngster was killed and another seriously injured when their motorcycle rammed a lorry near Perumbavoor on Tuesday around 4 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, 20, of Ponekkara. Deepak, who rode pillion, remains admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital at Angamaly. Though both were rushed to the hospital, the former was declared brought dead. They were proceeding in the direction of Perumbavoor from Kalady region when their motorcycle collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case invoking IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).

