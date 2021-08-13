Kochi

Youngster found dead in rented room at Perumbavoor

A youngster was found hanging in his rented room at Pulluvazhi near Perumbavoor on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashish Omanakuttan, 25, of Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. He was employed with a car showroom at Pulluvazhi. The death happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 9.30 a.m., and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

He usually left for work around 8.30 a.m. However, his motorcycle was found in the parking area even after 9 a.m. following which the landlord, who lives nearby, checked on him and found him hanging, the police said.

They recovered a mobile phone from near the body. Though there was a rumour that he had taken the extreme step after posting about it on social media, the police are yet to confirm it. The phone, which was found in switched-off mode, will be examined, they said.

The Kuruppampady police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Helpline -0484-2540530


