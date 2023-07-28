Youngster falls from moving train at Aluva, dies

July 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A youngster was killed after being run over by a moving train while attempting to board it at the Aluva railway station on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jibin Philip, 21, of Alappuzha. He had stepped out of the train to fetch water while on a trip to Thrissur with friends. By the time he returned, the train was already on the move. His attempt to board the train led to the tragedy. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Students fall from bus

Two Plus One students sustained serious injuries after they fell from a moving bus at Nadakkavu on Thursday evening. They were trying to board a private bus when it moved throwing them off the footboard. The driver allegedly did not halt despite the passengers raising an alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

They ended up with serious leg injuries and were rushed to a hospital at Thripunithura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.