Youngster falls from moving train at Aluva, dies

July 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youngster was killed after being run over by a moving train while attempting to board it at the Aluva railway station on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jibin Philip, 21, of Alappuzha. He had stepped out of the train to fetch water while on a trip to Thrissur with friends. By the time he returned, the train was already on the move. His attempt to board the train led to the tragedy. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Students fall from bus

Two Plus One students sustained serious injuries after they fell from a moving bus at Nadakkavu on Thursday evening. They were trying to board a private bus when it moved throwing them off the footboard. The driver allegedly did not halt despite the passengers raising an alarm.

They ended up with serious leg injuries and were rushed to a hospital at Thripunithura.

