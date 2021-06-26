Youngster charged with trespass into Naval area

Navy denies security breach

The Harbour police have booked a youngster, who allegedly trespassed into the Naval area here in the garb of a military officer even as the Navy denied any trespass or security breach.

The incident assumed significance as it took place on Friday soon after the departure of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was at the Southern Naval Command in the city for the review of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which is set to be commissioned next year.

The youngster, just past 18 years, in military camouflage was intercepted by Navy officials and handed over to the Harbour police. A case was registered against him invoking IPC Sections 140 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman.—Whoever, not being a soldier), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 447 (criminal trespass), and 465 (forgery).

Whether the youngster had trespassed and entered the naval area remains a bone of contention between the police and Navy. While the police claim he had gained access, which they attributed to a security lapse at the gate, the Navy, in a release, categorically stated that there was "no security lapse”.

"The guard on duty held him and handed him over to his superior”, the Navy said.

“After the preliminary investigation and ascertaining the facts by the Naval Police, the boy was handed over to the Harbour Police station for further action as deemed fit as per relevant procedures," the statement read.

The police released him on bail after being convinced that he had no ulterior motives and wasn’t a security threat.

"It emerged that he had dreamt of joining the Army from a very young age and was desperate to join the force. He had failed at a military recruitment drive held six months ago. But he convinced the family and friends that he was selected and that he was away on training," said the Harbour police sources.