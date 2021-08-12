Youngster booked under POCSO Act at Edathala

The Edathala police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charge of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

The girl was found to be eight months pregnant. The pregnancy came to light when she was taken to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, following sustained stomach ache.

The accused was the son of a friend of the victim’s mother. The accused and his mother used to come and stay at the victim’s house whenever they had a fight back at home with his father. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.