Kochi

Youngster arrested with ganja

The Vadakkekara police arrested a youngster with over two kilograms of ganja on International Day Against Drug Abuse on Friday.

The arrested is Govind Venugopal alias Bablu, 22, of Chendamangalam. He was nabbed during a special combing operation. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Motorcycle theft

The Nedumbassery police arrested a youngster who was allegedly into stealing high-end bikes before modifying and selling them. The arrested is Aaromal, 18, of Vadakkekara. The accused used to fit the stolen vehicles with fake number plates before selling them.

Chain snatcher held

The Puthencruz police on Friday arrested a person on the charge of snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman. The arrested is Sujith Kocheriyil, 39.

