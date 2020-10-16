Youngster arrested with ecstacy pills

Kochi

16 October 2020 00:15 IST

He used to procure drugs from Bengaluru

The city police arrested a person with 10 ecstasy tablets from Palarivattom on Thursday.

The arrested is Jabir, 21, of Edathala. According to the police, the accused used to procure drugs from Bengaluru through middlemen and sold them at higher margins to youngsters in Vyttila and Palarivattom areas. Also known just as ‘pills’ among users and sought after at rave parties, high dosage of the drug could even lead to death, the police said.

The arrest was based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare. A team led by District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) Sub Inspector Joseph Sajan and Palarivattom Sub Inspector Lijo Joseph made the arrest on the orders of Assistant Commissioner (Narcotics) Abdul Salam.

Theft

Gold ornaments weighing around 13 sovereigns and valued at ₹13 lakh were found stolen from an office of the Cochin Devaswom Board adjoining the Siva-Subramanya Temple at Vyttila.

The theft came to the notice of the board employees who found the office broken open on Thursday morning. The ornaments belonging to multiple temples under the board were largely received as offerings from devotees and were put on idols during special occasions.

The ornaments were kept in four almirahs of which three were found broken into. An iron rod purportedly used for the theft was recovered from the vicinity.

A case has been registered invoking IPC Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) 461 (breaks open or unfastens any closed receptacle which contains or which he believes to contain property) and 380 (theft).

Forensic experts, Devaswom vigilance squad, and dog squad examined the scene.